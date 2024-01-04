Man arrested after breaking into truck in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police officers arrested a man who they say broke into a truck in the City Heights area early Thursday morning.

ABC 10News' breaking news tracker witnessed the tense takedown as officers told the man to surrender. Video shows the man's hands coming out of the door.

At one point, police had their guns drawn during the exchange. The incident started around 2:30 a.m. on Landis Street, right in front of the City Heights Park.

The truck's owner heard his car alarm go off and when he went to check on it, he saw the man inside, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department did not provide any information about the man they arrested.