Man and woman sentenced to prison for countywide shooting, carjacking spree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man and woman who took part in a crime spree that included shootings and carjackings stretching from Imperial Beach to Encinitas were sentenced Thursday to lengthy state prison terms.

Calvin Brown, 27, was convicted by a San Diego jury and separately pleaded guilty to around two dozen counts related to various crimes on July 3 and July 5 2023. Brown, who was convicted of crimes that included assault with a firearm, carjacking, hit-and-run, robbery and animal cruelty, was sentenced Thursday to 59 years and eight months in prison.

His co-defendant, 20-year-old Rolaena Blunt, pleaded guilty to assault with a firearm, carjacking and robbery for her role in the July 5 crimes and was sentenced Thursday to a stipulated term of 10 years and eight months in prison.



Prosecutors say the spree began on July 3, when Brown smashed one person's car windshield in East Village, then carjacked a separate East Village resident and led police on a high-speed chase throughout South Bay in the resident's stolen BMW.

Two days later, Brown went to an Imperial Beach home and shot a woman there, as well as a dog, both of whom survived their injuries. Another woman was fired at, but was not struck.

Brown then drove to another woman's home in Valencia Park and opened fire on her, though she was not shot.

Trial testimony indicated those shootings were related to a personal, family issue between Brown and the home's residents.

Brown and Blunt then robbed a smoke shop in North Park and Brown shot at the employees.

The pair then fled the scene in the stolen BMW at high speeds, crashing into two cars, including one occupied by a family visiting San Diego from out of town. That family included a 12-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries, according to prosecutors.

The defendants then abandoned the BMW, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, then drove to Encinitas, where they carjacked yet another motorist. Brown also shot at the final carjacking victim, who was not hit by the gunfire.

The pair were finally arrested outside an LA Fitness in Encinitas.

Brown's defense attorney, Ryan Maguire-Fong, said his client took responsibility for his actions, which the attorney argued were influenced in part by a traumatic childhood and substance abuse issues.

Brown apologized at his sentencing hearing, saying he let personal issues affect his judgment and concurred with his attorney that due to drug use on July 5, "I was not myself that day."

Brown said, "I don't think I can ever forgive myself for treating innocent people like that. ...There are no excuses and no denials. I was in the wrong."

After the sentencing, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement, "These defendants terrorized multiple groups of victims during a disturbing and violent two-day crime spree that crisscrossed the county, and they are now being held accountable. From South Bay to North County, their crimes terrified residents and businesses, and led law enforcement on dangerous high-speed pursuits."

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.