Man accused of killing Carlsbad woman in hit-and-run charged with murder, pleads not guilty

VISTA (KGTV)- Fernando Saldana, 26, pleaded not guilty today to charges stemming from a hit-and-run crash that killed a Carlsbad woman while she was walking with her family.

Saldana faces first-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, two counts of DUI causing injury or death, and leaving the scene of a crash involving death or injury.

The victim, Vanessa Wheyland, 45, was crossing the street on Tuesday along Carlsbad Boulevard with her husband and 12-year-old child when she was struck. She was a wife and mother of three.

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Starr described the severity of the impact during the court appearance.

"The victim was thrown a great distance from the impact and was unconscious on the scene," Starr said.

Investigators found Saldana's car abandoned near the scene hours after the crash. Prosecutors say shortly after, he then called 911 and admitted to being the driver.

"911 received a phone call from the defendant, where he admitted he was the driver involved in the collision. He was driving at the time," Starr said.

Saldana's prior DUI conviction from 2023 was also raised in court. At the time, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. The district attorney said he had just completed his probation and had his license suspended.

Saldana remains in jail without bail. His next court date is set for Sept. 29.

The arraignment comes after hundreds of family members and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night in Wheyland's honor. Her husband and three children were among those who attended.

"I am overwhelmed by the amount of people here, but it makes sense because she cared for her community so much," her husband said.

Friend Melanie Sliwka also spoke about Wheyland's impact.

"Vanessa has touched this community far and wide for more than any other person I've ever met," Sliwka said.

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