Man accused of burning body of 15-year-old girl pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A family is hopeful for justice after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found burned in Linda Vista.

That girl has now been identified as Janaeshia Dubose. The man prosecutors say is responsible, 33-year-old Bud Shelton, pleaded not guilty to all charges in court on Wednesday.

While Shelton has not been charged with homicide, his charges do include arson, lewd acts with a minor and mutilating human remains.

Prosecutors say on the night of Dubose’s death, the defendant had sex with her. Later that night, she overdosed and died.

“Following her death we believe that the defendant intentionally set a fire in that area beside her body,” said Carder Chan, Deputy District Attorney.

Chan added that the brushfire in which Dubose’s remains were found was between 50 and 100 feet wide.

Family members of both the victim and the defendant appeared in court for Shelton’s arraignment. While Shelton’s family declined to comment, ABC 10News did speak with Dubose’s family.

“There’s no bringing my grandbaby back,” said Darlene Waller, Dubose’s grandmother. “She was very outgoing. She loved to sing. She loved to dance.”

Dubose went missing last August. Two weeks later, her body was found burned when a brushfire was put out near the Morena-Linda Vista trolley station.

She was unidentified, however, until December. That’s when detectives broke the devastating news to her loved ones.

“I just kept thinking about her and why? Why her? She was the sweetest girl,” said Janela Edwards, Dubose’s cousin.

Shelton is being held without bail and is due back in court on January 23rd.