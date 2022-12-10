Family: burned body found in Linda Vista identified as missing 15-year-old girl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are in search of answers after learning a burned body found months ago in Linda Vista, is believed to be that of a 15-year-old missing teen.

“You know she's gone. No chance of finding her,” said a tearful Amy Willocks.

For Willocks, the grief and shock remain overwhelming.

“You feel lost, can't talk to her. Never going to see her again,” said Willocks.

In early August, she says her niece, 15-year-old Janaeshia Dubose, ran away from a North County group home. Family members filed a missing person report and passed out flyers across the county.

“She was struggling, just having a hard time, dealing with her mom not being in the picture,” said Willocks. “Scary, not knowing where she's at, if she's safe.”

A week ago, police detectives contacted family members, showing them a surveillance photo.

“It was her sitting on a bench at a trolley station,” said Willocks.

Willocks says when loved ones confirmed it was Janaeshia, police told them they believed she was dead. Two weeks after she ran away, her burned body was found when a brushfire was put out, near the Morena-Linda Vista trolley station. Willocks says her niece remained unidentified until surveillance photos led police to Janaeshia's family.

“She was outgoing and loving,” said Willocks.

Willocks says Janaeshia, who loved to sing and dance, was just weeks from turning 16. Willocks says a homicide detective is leading the case. The details are hard to bear.

“It's horrible. How can you burn a child? It's just cruel, cruel, and evil,” said Willocks.

At the site where Janaeshia was found, loved ones have put up a memorial.

Willocks hopes by sharing Janaeshia's story, will help lead to tips and give her family, answers.

“She definitely deserves justice. She had her whole life ahead of her. She should still be here with us,” said Willocks.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

