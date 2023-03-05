Watch Now
Man, 34, seriously injured Fairmount Park crash

Posted at 1:40 PM, Mar 05, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 34-year-old man was seriously injured following a crash in the Fairmount Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The man was driving a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV westbound in the 4100 block of Home Avenue at 2:31 a.m. when he veered to the left and jumped the center median, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes and knocked over a fire hydrant before striking a cinder block wall. The impact sent the vehicle spinning counterclockwise into a parked 2003 Honda Accord.

The driver was taken to the hospital and treated for an open fracture to his left ankle, facial fractures and a brain bleed, police said. His injuries were considered life-threatening.

Traffic units responded and are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic unit or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

