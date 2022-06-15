Loved ones create makeshift memorial for 18-year-old missing swimmer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several boats in the water, a helicopter from above, members of the dive rescue team, and sonar technology are all being used to canvass Mission Beach where a teenager man was last seen Tuesday.

Lifeguards say they saw three people go into the water and step off a san bar before being swept into the rip current. Two people were rescued, but the third person is still missing.

On Wednesday morning, a makeshift memorial was created remembering the 18-year-old man who friends say was a star basketball player at Crawford High School. Family and friends comforted one another as this recovery effort continued.

And as events like this can take a toll on all of those involved, Lifeguard Chief James Gartland says an effort has been made to make sure all of those involved have the support they need.

“The City of San Diego and Fire Rescue Department has a robust peer support team and mental health support team," said Chief Gartland.

"So all of those folks are in the loop they're helping out, the lifeguards are helping one another, SDPD, and the Police Department Crisis intervention is also helping the community."