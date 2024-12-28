Longtime staple McGregor's Ale House excited about Holiday Bowl rush

For nearly 30 years, people have walked through the front doors at Mcgregor’s Ale House for food, drinks, and especially fun when it comes to sports. And with the Holiday Bowl back in town and right up the street for the first time since 2019, it's creating excitement.

"I've been looking forward to it for weeks,” says the owner of Mcgregor’s Ian Linekin. "I woke up this morning with a little jump in my step.”

And Linekin is not alone in that feeling. A number of regulars at the bar and grill tell me it's to have it less than a mile away.

"It's the Holiday Bowl and the holiday bowl brings in good, hard earned money, you know, which is great for McGregor's," Graham

The longtime staple in Mission Valley has history hung up on its walls that speaks for itself. But it's also had a few bumps in the road from the Covid pandemic to teams or events moving.

"People kind of had the notion that maybe we wouldn't be able to survive without the padres down the street," Linekin tells me.

The Padres used to play 'next door' which was during the stretch when they went to the World Series in 1984. Linekin called it 'magical.' But it didn't stop there.

"The Chargers left and people again had the notion that well now the chargers are gone, it's gonna be tough for you guys."

However, McGregor's is still a popular destination for locals or those visiting in the area. And that popularity and excitement has only grown especially with the annual college bowl game returning less than a mile away.

"It's almost like Wrigleyville, you know, with the stadium close and all all of the businesses and the people living in the neighborhood -- that's kind of the notion," says Linekin.

Regulars like Graham say Snapdragon Stadium is the gift that keeps giving.

"It's nice having that economic boost because when they have the the soccer here that's good and the football, it's gonna be great."