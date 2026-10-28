Longtime friend remembers the lasting impact of Dolores Huerta as the civil rights icon dies at 96

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Dolores Huerta, the co-founder of the United Farm Workers, has died at 96. Her legacy stretches far beyond the labor movement, and those who knew her personally are holding on to the memories of who she was.

For decades, Huerta fought for people who too often went unheard. For Gary Gartner, the loss is personal. He knew Huerta for about 50 years, and he says she wasn't just a civil rights icon; she was a friend you could always count on, and someone who never lost sight of the fight that needed to be fought.

"What she really showed is you can be a genuine, kind human being that cares about people but also fights for what's right and to stand up for justice and for democracy in this country," Gartner said.

Gartner first met Huerta when he was 18 years old, during the time she was building the United Farm Workers movement. Over the span of 50 years, he says their friendship evolved and grew, with Huerta making a visit to his Ocean Beach home this past October.

"That was probably one of the highlights of my life, having her here," Gartner said.

Huerta was a voice that inspired generations to stand up for workers' rights. Gartner says she always challenged people for the better and treated them with respect.

"I mean, the kindness and the sincerity and the care for other people were so deep and so real and resonated with her," Gartner said.

He's holding onto those memories and the privilege of having known a woman who changed so many lives. At 96, Huerta leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations.

"It just gives me more. More strength and more hope that we have to continue to fight for our beliefs and for democracy to keep this country moving, moving forward," Gartner said.

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