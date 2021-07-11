Local leaders react to the passing of Father Joe Carroll

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Local leaders are sharing their stories following the passing of Father Joe Carroll.
Carroll died at the age of 80 after a lifetime spent helping those in need throughout San Diego.
Read reaction from locals below:
Maria and I were beyond blessed to know and love Father Joe. He was so gracious to guide us and through the sacrament of marriage, and play a role in our special day. Whenever we were together he was always the one people wanted to talk to, especially at Filipino parties! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fml71sShR2— Chris Cate (@chrisjcate) July 11, 2021
Rest In Peace, Father Joe. A great man, advocate and civic servant https://t.co/1a37zalM0I— Mark Kersey (@markkersey) July 11, 2021
A sad day for San Diego. Father Joe was a dedicated advocate—someone who always showed up to help our neighbors in need, in big ways and small. He was a bright light of hope and love for our community. https://t.co/WQxd8biSZD— Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) July 11, 2021
Bishop Robert W. McElroy, bishop at the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego also released a statement following the news:
Father Joe Carroll was a priest who made Christ’s message of compassion and mercy real in a world where we so often look the other way rather than embrace those who are suffering in our midst. Given the task of rejuvenating our Diocesan outreach to the homeless four decades ago, he completely recreated that outreach and gave to San Diego an incredible network of programs for those without shelter that radiate a profound and unrelenting humanity and hope. The housing network of Father Joe’s Villages is a testimony to his life work. But an even deeper testimony lies in the fact that Father Joe taught so many of us in San Diego to see the homeless as truly our neighbors, equal in dignity and children of the one God who is Father of us all. In this deeply pastoral ministry, Father Joe Carroll stands distinguished in our county and in our nation.