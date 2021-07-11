Local leaders react to the passing of Father Joe Carroll

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Local leaders are sharing their stories following the passing of Father Joe Carroll.

Carroll died at the age of 80 after a lifetime spent helping those in need throughout San Diego.

Read reaction from locals below:

Maria and I were beyond blessed to know and love Father Joe. He was so gracious to guide us and through the sacrament of marriage, and play a role in our special day. Whenever we were together he was always the one people wanted to talk to, especially at Filipino parties! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fml71sShR2 — Chris Cate (@chrisjcate) July 11, 2021

Rest In Peace, Father Joe. A great man, advocate and civic servant https://t.co/1a37zalM0I — Mark Kersey (@markkersey) July 11, 2021

A sad day for San Diego. Father Joe was a dedicated advocate—someone who always showed up to help our neighbors in need, in big ways and small. He was a bright light of hope and love for our community. https://t.co/WQxd8biSZD — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) July 11, 2021

Bishop Robert W. McElroy, bishop at the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego also released a statement following the news: