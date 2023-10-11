LIST: City of San Diego's road repair projects continue in several neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego says crews will continue resurfacing streets in and around Valencia Park, University Heights, Hillcrest, Ridgeview and Emerald Hills over the next three weeks as ongoing repair projects continue. The work is part of the city Transportation Department's slurry seal program, which is typically done in phases over several days or weeks.
The city says these repairs are preventative and reduce the need for more demanding projects involving asphalt overlay and reconstruction for dilapidated streets.
The following roads will be resurfaced, according to the city's press release:
- Vermont Street
- Richmond Street
- Georgia Street
- Florida Street
- Alabama Street
- Dwight Street
- Louisiana Street
- Pennsylvania Avenue
- Texas Street
- Arizona Street
- 60th Street
- Arnold Avenue
- Nile Street
- Vancouver Avenue
- Trojan Avenue
- Posey Place
- Hixson Avenue
- Esther Street
- 56th Street
- Madison Avenue
- Bayview Heights Drive
- Fairmount Avenue
- Rexford Drive
- Trailing Drive
- Home Avenue
- Cordrey Court
- Federal Boulevard
- Crenshaw Street
- Tulip Street
- Westgate Place
- 39th Street
- Messina Way
- Vista Horizon Street
- Prairie Mound Court
- Olvera Avenue
- S. 58th Street
- Trinidad Way
- Las Flores Trail
- Churchward Street
- Prairie Mound Way
- Catania Street
- Los Alamos Drive
- San Onofre Trail
- Glencrest Drive
- Palmwood Drive
The city expects these repairs to be done by the end of October, weather permitting.
According to the release, slurry seal is a cost-effective pavement preservation method using asphalt emulsion, sand and rock.
"This mixture is applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch and extends the life of already in-good-condition streets," the release states.
The city says it picks streets for resurfacing via a pavement management system that helps the Transportation Department figure out when to schedule streets. When city workers observe the pavement's cracks and roughness, they give an "Overall Condition Index" score to help prioritize street paving.
Other factors the city considers when looking at road repairs include traffic volume, road type, equity, climate resiliency, mobility, maintenance history, other construction projects and available funding.
Repairs are usually grouped within neighborhoods to cover streets in similar conditions or are completed after other projects, like. a pipeline replacement.
Follow this link to see a map of street repair and other projects in your area.