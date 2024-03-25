LIST: Road repair projects begin in several San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego announced that road repair projects began in several communities on Monday. The neighborhoods where the street resurfacing projects are happening include Clairemont Mesa, Rancho Peñasquitos, Ocean Beach and the Peninsula neighborhood of Point Loma.
According to the city, slurry seal is used as a stopgap to prevent the deterioration of streets. This delays the need for a more costly and comprehensive asphalt overlay and reconstruction for dilapidated streets.
This type of project has a completion time frame that ranges from several days to several weeks. The city is juggling several slurry seal projects in multiple areas at once, and crews are usually carrying out other upgrades at the same time on those job sites.
Crews are working on the following roads:
- Archer Street
- Fortuna Avenue
- Jewell Street
- Dawes Street
- Lamont Street
- Hiawatha Court
- Hiawatha Way
- Joplin Avenue
- Mabon Place
- Kamloop Avenue
- Jappa Avenue
- Galveston Street
- Littlefield Street
- Voltaire Street
- Udall Street
- Narragansett Avenue
- Guizot Street
- Orma Drive
- Temple Street
- Conde Street
- Conde Place
- Pine Street
- Ampudia Street
- Presidio Drive
- Arista Street
- Whitman Street
- Hortensia Street
- Arista Court
- Fort Stockton Drive
- Arista Drive
- Trias Street
- Crescent Drive
- Nashville Street
- Bervy Street
- Tonopah Avenue
- Frankfort Street
- Asher Street
- Lieta Street
- Camino Del Sur
- Butano Court
- Butano Way
- Sparren Way
- Camino Del Suelo
- Silver Ivy Lane
- Fallhaven Road
- Torrey Bella Court
- Torrey Glenn Road
- Watson Ranch Road
- Galway Place
- Waterford Lane
- Adobe Bluffs Drive
- Crimson Cedar
- Golden Elm Lane
- Gainsborough Avenue
- Clatsop Lane
- Clatsop Way
- Camino Del Suelo
- Gunnison Court
- Pipestone Way
- Alpine Ridge Road
- Orange Haven Place
- Hampe Court
- Rotherham Avenue
- Cayucos Court
- Cayucos Way
- Sparren Way
- Bodie Court
- Calle Tragar
- Bryn Glen Way
- Bryn Glen Court
- Crimson Cedar
- Golden Elm Lane
- Gunnison Court
- Cherry Hill Drive
The city's press release says slurry seal is a mixture of asphalt emulsion, sand, and rock. It's applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch, extending the life of streets that are already in good condition.
The city says streets are picked for resurfacing via a pavement management system. Street segments are scored based on the pavement's roughness and cracks. The city also considers other factors, including traffic volume, road type, equity, climate resiliency, availability of funds, maintenance history and more.
You can find a map tracking the city's street repair projects here.