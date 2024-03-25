LIST: Road repair projects begin in several San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego announced that road repair projects began in several communities on Monday. The neighborhoods where the street resurfacing projects are happening include Clairemont Mesa, Rancho Peñasquitos, Ocean Beach and the Peninsula neighborhood of Point Loma.

According to the city, slurry seal is used as a stopgap to prevent the deterioration of streets. This delays the need for a more costly and comprehensive asphalt overlay and reconstruction for dilapidated streets.

This type of project has a completion time frame that ranges from several days to several weeks. The city is juggling several slurry seal projects in multiple areas at once, and crews are usually carrying out other upgrades at the same time on those job sites.

Crews are working on the following roads:



Archer Street

Fortuna Avenue

Jewell Street

Dawes Street

Lamont Street

Hiawatha Court

Hiawatha Way

Joplin Avenue

Mabon Place

Kamloop Avenue

Jappa Avenue

Galveston Street

Littlefield Street

Voltaire Street

Udall Street

Narragansett Avenue

Guizot Street

Orma Drive

Temple Street

Conde Street

Conde Place

Pine Street

Ampudia Street

Presidio Drive

Arista Street

Whitman Street

Hortensia Street

Arista Court

Fort Stockton Drive

Arista Drive

Trias Street

Crescent Drive

Nashville Street

Bervy Street

Tonopah Avenue

Frankfort Street

Asher Street

Lieta Street

Camino Del Sur

Butano Court

Butano Way

Sparren Way

Camino Del Suelo

Silver Ivy Lane

Fallhaven Road

Torrey Bella Court

Torrey Glenn Road

Watson Ranch Road

Galway Place

Waterford Lane

Adobe Bluffs Drive

Crimson Cedar

Golden Elm Lane

Gainsborough Avenue

Clatsop Lane

Clatsop Way

Gunnison Court

Pipestone Way

Alpine Ridge Road

Orange Haven Place

Hampe Court

Rotherham Avenue

Cayucos Court

Cayucos Way

Bodie Court

Calle Tragar

Bryn Glen Way

Bryn Glen Court

Cherry Hill Drive

The city's press release says slurry seal is a mixture of asphalt emulsion, sand, and rock. It's applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch, extending the life of streets that are already in good condition.

The city says streets are picked for resurfacing via a pavement management system. Street segments are scored based on the pavement's roughness and cracks. The city also considers other factors, including traffic volume, road type, equity, climate resiliency, availability of funds, maintenance history and more.

You can find a map tracking the city's street repair projects here.