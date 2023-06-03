LIST & MAP: Street closures this weekend around Rock 'n' Roll Marathon course route

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 2023 edition of the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon is happening this weekend, and in order to organize the course for the 26.2 mile trek, road closures are necessary.

According to the marathon website, the majority of the detours and closures will be active between 5:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Starting at 5:30 a.m., police and event workers will start the soft closure along the entire race route. The marathon and half marathon will both begin at 6:15 a.m.

Below, you'll find a list of the closures, as well as a map of the course.

You can view the map here as well.

As the race goes on, streets will reopen "on a rolling basis" as the last runner has passed and all course materials have been moved out of the way.

"Residents and businesses located near the race course are urged to plan ahead and be aware of road closure schedules and alternate access routes.

There will also be a 5K in Balboa Park on Saturday; the road restrictions are much less daunting than the ones for Sunday's big race.

Head to the marathon website for more information about the events.

MTS is encouraging people to use the trolley system to avoid traffic congestion.