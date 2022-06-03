Lifeguards work to rescue paraglider from Torrey Pines bluff

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lifeguards are working to rescue a paraglider who hit the side of a bluff in Torrey Pines Thursday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the paraglider fell into the side of a bluff just after 5 p.m. at the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Drive.

A medical helicopter has been assigned to the scene, but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.



This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

