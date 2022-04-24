Lemon Grove councilwoman gets hit with emergency restraining order

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — A Lemon Grove city councilwoman was served an emergency protective order by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department earlier this week.

According to the sheriff's department's website, the restraining order was filed against Councilwoman Liana LeBaron on Monday, April 18 and it claims to be for domestic violence prevention. She was also served with an order of removal from a residence the following day.

LeBaron's hearing for her restraining order is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10 at 9 a.m.

Recently in March 2022, the Lemon Grove City Council held back from passing a formal rebuke against LeBaron after community members supported LeBaron after accusations of using a racial slur, disrupting meetings, and abusing fellow staff.

ABC 10 has reached out to the Sheriff’s Department and the City of Lemon Grove for comment.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.