Leaders of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona suspended while investigation underway into missing pets

Two executives with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona are suspended while investigation takes place into missing animals sent there from San Diego.

It has been nearly two months since the Humane Society of San Diego loaded up 318 small animals for transfer to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in Tuscon to help with overcrowding.

A couple dozen ended up back at a local rescue in University City, but the location of roughly 250 other rats, rabbits, hamsters, and guinea pigs remains a mystery.

Brian Daugherty, Executive Vice President of the San Diego Humane Society, says they're considering all legal options and may hire a private investigator.

"It has caused significant concern, anger, frustration, and despair amongst our staff and volunteers," said Daughtery.

This weekend, the board of directors of the Tuscon organization announced it had suspended CEO Steve Farley and Chief Programs Officer Christian Gonzalez.

Daughtery fears what might have happened to the small pets.

"A number of people who are aware of this case are speculating that they were used as feed animals, and given the information that's available, that could be a potential outcome," said Daughtery.

H-S-S-A in Tucson refused to interview with 10News Monday, but sent out the following press release Saturday.

The board of directors for the Humane Society of Southern

Arizona has issued a statement regarding recent transfer of 318 small animals to a private group in Arizona:

Over the past several weeks, there has been a significant amount of concern expressed and questions raised regarding the transfer of 318 small animals to a family-run private group in Maricopa County facilitated by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA).

Soon after learning about this transfer and the concerns raised, the HSSA board of directors started monitoring the situation and began its work on gathering information and conducting initial research into the events. This included securing details on how and why HSSA became

involved with this transfer, how and why these animals ended up with the private group, HSSA's placement vetting and adoption processes, and – most importantly – the status of the animals' safety.

Based upon communications with the private group, the board understands 254 of the animals at issue were placed in adoptive homes. At present, the board is aware of no evidence to the contrary. We are, however, working with the private group to secure as much information as possible regarding the animals and to confirm their well-being. As people who care deeply about animals, we understand well the significant interest in ensuring the animals are OK. While this

private group does not maintain adoption records in the manner that a large organization like HSSA does, we are looking for all the information available, formal or not.

Taking into account information received to date and representations made by the leader of the private group to the board's investigator, the board presently has no evidence indicating any animal was harmed. Importantly, following certain comments made on social media, the private group requested HSSA take 63 animals not yet adopted (one animal had previously been returned to HSSA because of a minor eye issue, for which HSSA provided veterinary care). HSSA did so, and the animals arrived healthy and well in nice, clean habitats with fresh bedding/hay and toys. Of the 63, 24 were adopted and taken to California (HSSA has no knowledge of their status) and all but three of the remaining small animals at HSSA have been adopted.

To gather as much information as possible regarding the animals, HSSA's processes and management practices, the board retained the services of a qualified, independent, third-party investigator who reports only and directly to the board.

To ensure the integrity of this investigation, on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, the board took action to suspend HSSA's CEO and COO pending the results of the investigation, and to ensure that anybody with information inside or outside HSSA could provide helpful information without concern of retaliation. The board does not believe any such retaliation would occur, but we understand well that even the potential of it can chill someone with information from coming forward.

Anyone with information they would like to share with the board or its investigator should email the board at board@hssaz.org.

Kelly Kalligan is among the animal activists doubting Arizona's story.

"There's been a lot of publicity in Arizona,, and not a single person has come forward to say, hey, I adopted three of those Guinea pigs; here they are," said Kalligan.

Daugherty says transparency is crucial to the success of both organizations.

"This is a black eye for animal welfare, and it's one of many reasons we take this very seriously. Our entire industry, everything we're involved in, is built on trust. It's built on doing everything we can to save animals lives and inspire compassion throughout our community," said Daugherty.

San Diego's Humane Society has set up this link to provide the public with updates on the situation. https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/rescue-partners/small-pet-transfer.html