Lateche Norris, 20, last seen in San Diego considered at-risk

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 20-year-old Indiana woman last seen in San Diego traveling to visit her boyfriend is now being considered at-risk by the San Diego Police Department.

Lateche Norris was last seen Nov. 4 in the East Village at a 7-Eleven store at 222 Park Blvd., according to SDPD.

On Nov. 5, her mother, Cheryl Walker, said that Norris had called her in distress and said she got into an argument with her boyfriend, Joseph “Joey” Smith, the night before. Her family reported her missing on Nov. 9.

"The change in status to at-risk was based on the totality of the circumstances, including the length of time Norris has been missing and the absence of anyone reporting verifiable contact with her," SDPD said.

Norris’ distraught mother has since launched a social media campaign to try to locate her daughter.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, Walker, along with Norris’ father and stepfather traveled from Indiana to San Diego to look for her.

Norris 5 feet, 8 inches tall, around 160 pounds, dark brown hair and eyes, and she is believed to have been wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, black and white tennis shoes, and a black and white checkered backpack on the day of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at (619)-531-2446 and reference case number 21-501043.