Popular San Diego eatery Las Cuatro Milpas denies rumors of restaurant sale

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Las Cuatro Milpas, a popular Mexican restaurant that has been an institution in Barrio Logan for decades, has denied rumors that it plans to close its doors.

The Logan Avenue restaurant, which has been in business for 91 years, has set the record straight after a local blog claimed it will close in early 2025.

Sofia Estudillo, the owner's sister, says she has no idea where the rumor came from. She says her family still owns the property and has not sold it.

ABC 10News The Estudillo family hard at work serving hungry customers at Las Cuatro Milpas.

"Many people are upset that a rumor was started because we would be the first ones to tell our clients and let them know with time," Estudillo says. "But no — from time to time, we say, 'Oh, it'd be nice to rest,' but nope. There is no sale... The restaurant is my sister's. The land is the family’s as well."

Estudillo mentioned that the neighboring church is interested in the land, but a deal hasn't been discussed.

Estudillo also says her sister may eventually sell after retiring, but not at this time.

On the bright side, customers have swarmed the restaurant to get what they thought could be their last meal there, only to find out the restaurant has no plans to close.