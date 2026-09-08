Labor Day crowds pack Mission Beach, but local shops say street vendors are cutting into business

MISSION BEACH (KGTV)- Labor Day weekend is drawing big crowds to Mission Beach, but some local business owners say street vendors setting up along the boardwalk are cutting into their sales.

Skyler McManus, manager of Hamel's Surf Shop, said the holiday foot traffic is welcome — but it is not translating into the revenue his store depends on.

"All the businesses in this entire area survive on the tourist traffic," McManus said.

McManus said street vendors have been setting up just steps from his store, selling many of the same beach products his shop carries — without the overhead costs that come with running a brick-and-mortar business.

"It's unfortunate when you see someone 20 steps out of your building, and they're selling the same thing you are, and they pay no taxes, no overhead, no sales tax, no insurance, no employees. Nothing. They just come in, do what they want, and leave," McManus said.

McManus said he began noticing more vendors after the city paused some enforcement following a court ruling this summer, and the situation has only gotten worse since then.

The financial pressure has been direct. McManus said he has had to lay off a few employees as a result.

"It's simple math if you're not making x amount of dollars, you can only afford this x amount of employees, and it's not just me, it's every business," McManus said.

McManus said he would like to see more oversight and enforcement, noting that while people are out spending money this Labor Day, street vendors are giving shoppers more options for where that money goes.

"Business would be a lot better if they weren't here and if there was oversight," McManus said.

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