King & Queen Cantina in Little Italy issued 25-day suspension by ABC Department

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says it has issued a 25-day suspension on a popular bar in Little Italy following multiple complaints of excessive noise and loud music brought up by the community.

Sights and sounds are all a part of any lively metropolis, and downtown San Diego is no exception.

"I thoroughly love living in Little Italy,” A woman named Angel told ABC 10News.

And with all of that action, comes places for people to gather.

"King & Queen Cantina is one of my favorite places to eat,” Angel, who lives near the restaurant and bar, said.

"It's nice because they have an outdoor space upstairs, open air,” Nora Mancino, who regularly visits from Boston, said.

A popular business in Little Italy, King & Queen Cantina, has become a hotspot for downtowners, until now

"We saw the sign up there this morning that they're close for a month. And then I wondered why,” Angel said.

According to the restaurant and bar’s website, the business location is being remolded. But on the doors of the restaurant and bar, there’s another sign: A notice of suspension.

The state's alcoholic beverage control department said, ““The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has issued a 25-day suspension of King and Queen Cantina, located at 1490 Kettner Blvd. in San Diego, after an investigation into excessive noise and loud music complaints brought forth by the local community. This is the licensee’s second disciplinary action regarding this issue.”

A spokesperson also added, “The license suspension is a result of a second noise violation, due to the use of a prohibited amplifying system or device on the first-floor patio, which took place in Sept. 2022. The case has worked its way through the administrative process and was just finalized.

The original noise complaint took place in Aug. 2019 for the same violation. They are subject to further escalating disciplinary action if another violation occurs.

"It's only a matter of time until the neighbors got tired,” Angel said.

10News asked what the ABC Department explicitly meant about the amplifying system or device. 10News was told the bar was using a speaker system for music on the patio when it was not allowed as a condition of the business license.

"The songs — you hear them all the time, and it's on loud from 10 a.m. until 1 in the morning,” Angel said.

"Well, when we first moved here, it was really loud and keeping us up at night,” Horacio Jones, who lives near the business, said. "Since King & Queen lowered their music earlier this year, it really hasn't been an issue for me."

The ABC Department says during the suspension, the restaurant can still operate, but it can't sell alcohol. 10News reached out to the owner and the restaurant for comment regarding the suspension but did not hear back as of Wednesday night.

But for this part of the community, noise is expected.

"Yeah, I think it's fair to expect that to a certain extent, you know, at least until like well, midnight or 1. But after that, you know, I wouldn't want that to happen,” Jones said. "I think if you live in downtown or Little Italy, you should expect a certain amount of noise."

"I love the place, don't get me wrong. I'll miss them while they're closed,” Angel said.