Jury awards Stone Brewing $56 million in trademark lawsuit against Molson Coors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego jury Friday awarded Stone Brewing $56 million in a trademark case against Molson Coors.

According to Reuters, the jury said Molson Coors caused consumer confusion with ads for the Keystone brand. Reuters also reported that Molson Coors didn’t infringe purposefully.

“We are happy to announce today the federal court ruled in our favor in our 4-years long case against MillerCoors (now Molson Coors),” Stone Brewing said on Twitter.

The company filed a lawsuit against Molson Coors in 2018 over its rebranding of Keystone beer, which featured a large “STONE” title on its cans. The lawsuit alleged trademark infringement and unfair competition.

Following the ruling, Stone Brewing released the following statement on Twitter:

This is a historic day for Stone Brewing, and for the craft beer industry. MolsonCoors threatened our heritage, but we stood up to that threat. They will put the ‘Key’ back in ‘Keystone’ ending their hostile 4-year co-op of the Stone name. Cheers to our fans, friends and supporters who believe in the good that craft beer brings. This is your win too.







In a statement, Coors said the company is evaluating its options for an appeal. Read the full statement below: