Joey Chestnut named chief eggnog official for this year’s Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — World-famous glizzy gobbler Joey Chestnut has been named the 2024 DIRECTV Holiday Bowl’s honorary chairman and Chief Eggnog Official.

He is also set to serve as the Grand Marshal of the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade on Friday, Dec. 27. The parade is at 10 a.m. before the game at Snapdragon Stadium kicks off at 5 p.m.

Joey Chestnut is famous for eating a world record 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes and is the 16-time champion of the July 4th hot dog eating contest. Ne holds over 50 world records for eating.

The Holiday Bowl has been around since 1978 and was played at what was known as Jack Murphy Stadium and then Qualcomm Stadium until 2019.

After a brief stint at Petco Park downtown, the event is back in Mission Valley at its former site, in the new Snapdragon Stadium.

Washington State will face Syracuse in the first matchup between the Cougars and the Orange since 1979.

You can buy tickets to the game at HolidayBowl.com.

