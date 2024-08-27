First Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium to be played Dec. 27

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 45th annual Holiday Bowl, and first at Snapdragon Stadium, will be played Dec. 27 at 5 p.m., organizers announced Tuesday.

The game will match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and current and former members of the Pac-12.

This will be the third consecutive year the KGB Sky Show will follow the game -- a fireworks display synchronized to music on 101.5 FM and the iHeartRadio App.

"The atmosphere will be amazing, a true Holiday Bowl experience, and hopefully another high-scoring shootout," Jackie Reed, 2024 president of Sports San Diego, which organizes the game, said in a statement.

USC defeated Louisville, 42-28, in front of a crowd announced at 35,317 in the 2023 Holiday Bowl which was played at Petco Park for the second consecutive year.

The bowl game was played from 1978 to 2019 at SDCCU Stadium, whose demolition was completed in 2021 to make way for an expansion of the San Diego State campus.

The Holiday Bowl was not played in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game will be preceded by several events, including the Snapdragon Bowl Bash -- a downtown San Diego street party -- and the Holiday Bowl Parade.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public in September. Updates on ticket sales and other information on the Holiday Bowl are available at www.HolidayBowl.com or by calling 619-283-5808, ext. 303.

