Jockey injured during race at Del Mar Racetrack

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A jockey was injured Thursday at the Del Mar Racetrack after being thrown from his horse during a race.

According to the track, Umberto Rispoli was unseated by his horse, Single Track Mind, shortly after 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for the track said Rispoli’s horse was bumped and clipped heals with another horse and Rispoli was thrown to the turf.

An ambulance and EMTs responded to the scene immediately and Rispoli was taken to the hospital.

At the time he was transported, the track said he was conscious and moving all four extremities.

