Jimmy Buffett postpones San Diego show, cancels other tour dates due to 'health issues'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Musician Jimmy Buffett has announced he will be canceling two of his upcoming fall tour dates and postponing three others, including his show at San Diego State University’s Snapdragon Stadium.

Due to "health issues and brief hospitalization," the singer and songwriter announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27 that he will be refraining from touring for the remainder of the year. Buffett's team says per doctor's orders, the musician must take time to recuperate and heal.

The show dates that have been rescheduled from 2022 to 2023 are:

10/8/2022 - MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV - Rescheduled for 3/4/23

10/15/2022 - MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV - Rescheduled for 3/11/23

10/22/2022 - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA - 2023 (Date TBA)



Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are unfortunately unable to reschedule the following dates, which will no longer be happening:

10/10/2022 - Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

10/12/2022 - Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, ID

“We appreciate your understanding," Buffett's team released in a statement on Twitter Tuesday.

"Fans with tickets to the rescheduled dates are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will one honored at the rescheduled shows in 2023. For refund information, for the MGM Grand Garden Arena shows, please refer to the details on JimmyBuffett.com.”

For canceled shows, fans' tickets will be refunded. Please visit jimmybuffett.com/tour for more information. You can also email us at ticketinfo@jimmybuffett.com