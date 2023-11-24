Jamul's 83-acre brush fire 50% contained, evacuations lifted

JAMUL, Calif. (CNS) — Fire crews continued efforts today to contain a brush fire in Jamul that initially threatened some homes as it raced through thick vegetation.

As of 2:45 p.m. Friday, the fire had burned 83 acres and was 50% contained, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 1:50 p.m. Thursday at Highway 94 and Vista Sage Lane, according to Cal Fire San Diego. Some evacuations were ordered as the flames spread, but fire crews were quickly able to slow the blaze and the orders were lifted by Thursday evening.

Capt. Mike Cornett of Cal Fire said that crews on scene Friday had a line around the fire, and were handling clean-up duties. He added that some light rain on Friday helped reduce the fire threat.

Earlier, the blaze "burnt hot and fast, and then they were able to just stop it," Cornett said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and remained under investigation. Cornett said that because the fire started on federal land, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service would handle the investigation.

He added that both that agency and the U.S. Forest Service sent firefighters to assist Cal Fire. The Fish & Wildlife Service did not respond to a request for comment.

A Cal Fire spokeswoman told City News Service there were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians, or any structural damage.

