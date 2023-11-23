Brush fire in Jamul forces evacuations, road closures

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) – A brush fire erupted and posed a threat to structures in the Jamul area Thursday afternoon, prompting a mandatory evacuation order and road closures as Cal Fire San Diego crews responded.

Cal Fire officials said crews were dispatched to an area off the 13000 block of Vista Sage Lane, at state Route 94, at 1:44 p.m. due to a reported vegetation fire.

At around 2:17 p.m., the so-called Sage Fire had reportedly burned between 20-25 acres with a “critical rate of spread,” Cal Fire officials said.

Officials also said the blaze was threatening structures in the area.

As of 3:44 p.m., Cal Fire said the Sage Fire has burned 35 acres and was 5 percent contained. Officials said the fire's forward rate of spread was stopped.

County officials said a mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents on a stretch of Lyons Valley Road. An evacuation center was set up at Steele Canyon High School (12440 Campo Rd, Spring Valley).

San Diego County Emergency Map

Per Caltrans, both directions of SR-94 between Steele Canyon Rd. and Lyons Valley Rd. have been shut down.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.