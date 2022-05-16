Investigation underway after man fatally shot in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally gunned down in San Diego's National City area Saturday evening.

According to the National City Police Department, officers received a call around 5:41 p.m. about someone being shot in the 000 block of "U" Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old Caleb Darryl Stacy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

There is no word on the suspect at this time. National City police are asking for assistance from the public. Anyone who may have information related to this incident is encouraged to call the National City Investigations Division at 619.336.4457. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888.580.8477