Invasive seaweed causing Port of San Diego emergency

Caulerpa Prolifera. That's the name of an invasive seaweed in California, thats currently growing in the San Diego Bay.

It was first seen in September of last year.

"It was first discovered in the Coronado caves probably from an accidental dumping of a home aquarium into the bay or into a storm train that led to the bay,” said Eileen Mahar, Director of Environmental Conservation at the Port of San Diego.

Since then, it's spread.

Which oceanography experts say is its specialty.

"So one of the things about the genus Caulerpa … you can cut it up into a whole bunch of pieces and each one of those pieces can continue to grow into a new plant,” said Dr. Jennifer Smith, a Professor at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

This type of seaweed takes over native sea plants that provide food for local turtles, birds and fish.

It’s banned in California due to its environmental risk.

It previously had a variant take over sea life in Carlsbad.

"When they eradicated CPU folia in Carlsbad, they used tarps and then they injected a whole bunch of chlorine bleach underneath the tarp. So they literally nuked everything,” said Smith.

But in the San Diego Bay that won't be the case, yet.

"I think if that's a second step, if what we're doing isn't working. But as of right now, we believe it's working," said Mahar.

For now the dive team will stick to heavy mil plastic tarps with sandbags over it to cut out the sunlight and oxygen.

According to experts, timing is crucial.

"So, the thing with invasive or non native species introductions is if you don't make efforts early on … it might be past the point of no return,” said Smith.

