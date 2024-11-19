INTERVIEW: California Attorney General Rob Bonta lays out state's plan to resist Trump border policy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California leaders and migrant rights advocates are scrambling to prepare for changes coming when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Monday, Trump confirmed his plan to declare a national emergency to mobilize the military to the border for mass deportations. This would have a huge impact on California and San Diego specifically.

ABC 10News reporter Adam Campos spoke with California Attorney General Rob Bonta Tuesday morning about how the state plans to push back against the Trump administration.

Bonta says California will lead the resistance against Trump's deportation plan. They're ready with lawsuits and plan to fight this the same way they did during Trump's first term.

That's a very different message than the Border Patrol Union's. The union said in a statement a national emergency would "allow U.S. Border Patrol Agents to assist Homeland Security Investigations agents, and other state, local, municipal and federal agencies to work collectively with significant force."

But the state's highest-ranking law enforcement officer reminded Border Patrol and local police in California that it is prohibited. State law does not allow local agencies to cooperate in any way with ICE or other federal immigration enforcement agencies.

The attorney general says the state will release a bulletin to make sure local law enforcement agencies clearly understand what they can and can't do as Trump starts to roll out this plan.

President-elect Trump hasn't provided specific details on how it will be carried out; however, advocates told our team that the migrant community is fearful.

