Inmate escapes from San Diego hospital through window, arrested on roof

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An inmate was arrested Monday in the College Area after trying to escape out a third-floor window of a hospital.

San Diego Police said the inmate was brought to Alvarado Hospital for treatment by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Just after midnight, while in a third-floor room, the inmate managed to open a window and jump out onto a portion of the roof below the room, SDPD said.

San Diego officers were called to assist CDCR officers and a SWAT team to search the area. After about 15 minutes, the suspect was found hiding on the roof of the hospital and arrested.

During the arrest, a CDCR officer accidentally discharged several rounds from his AR-15 rifle. ABC 10News' Breaking News Tracker heard several rounds being fired and caught what appeared to be an officer almost falling from the hospital roof.

SDPD said it appeared that no one was hit.

It's still not clear how the inmate escaped from his room unnoticed.

According to police, the inmate, identified as Gabriel Cardenas, is serving a sentence of life without parole in Riverside for murder and kidnapping.