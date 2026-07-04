Increased DUI patrols across San Diego County for July 4

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County Sheriff's Office deputies are conducting increased impaired driving patrols today and throughout the Independence Day holiday weekend.

"The San Diego County Sheriff's Office wants you to celebrate responsibly this Fourth of July holiday by saying no to impaired driving," the SDSO said in a statement. "So far in 2026, 4,068 people have been arrested for driving under the influence in San Diego County. The Sheriff's Office has made 593 of those arrests."

Driving under the influence doesn't just mean alcohol. It also means driving under the influence of prescription drugs or marijuana, according to officials.

``A reminder: choose a sober way to go. If you do drink, be sure to

have a designated driver, ride-sharing service or taxi ready,'' the SDSO said.

"An impaired driving arrest and conviction can cost more than $15,000 in legal and court fees."

Funding for the Fourth of July impaired driving patrols was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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