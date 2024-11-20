Inclement Weather Shelters to open Wednesday night amid cold temperatures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Housing Commission has activated its Inclement Weather Shelter program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness amid cold weather.
The program will be active Wednesday, November 20, at Father Joe’s Villages at 1501 Imperial Avenue from 4 p.m. through 5 a.m.
A second shelter at the Paul Mirabile Center will also be open at the same address from 4 p.m. through 5 a.m.
A shelter will also be available at Living Water Church of Nazarene on 1550 Market Street. On-site reservations will be from 1 to 4 p.m., and check-in will be at 8 p.m.
Father Joe's sent the following statement:
“For our most vulnerable neighbors, access to a safe, dry space to sleep can mean the difference between life and death.
Our volunteers and staff provide meals, supplies and other vital resources to hundreds of people each year. Over the last five years, we have provided over 12,295 additional bed nights of shelter in Father Joe’s Villages’ inclement weather shelters.
For many of those who seek shelter at Father Joe’s Villages during this time, this can also be a valuable chance for them to speak to staff and be connected to additional services, such as medical or behavioral healthcare, job training and a warm meal. All of these are part of the resources and support our neighbors need to eventually find a permanent home.
We thank our staff and volunteers at Father Joe’s Villages, other homeless service providers and the San Diego Housing Commission for responding swiftly to provide what our neighbors need to survive and, ultimately, thrive.”