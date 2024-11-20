Inclement Weather Shelters to open Wednesday night amid cold temperatures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Housing Commission has activated its Inclement Weather Shelter program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness amid cold weather.

The program will be active Wednesday, November 20, at Father Joe’s Villages at 1501 Imperial Avenue from 4 p.m. through 5 a.m.

A second shelter at the Paul Mirabile Center will also be open at the same address from 4 p.m. through 5 a.m.

A shelter will also be available at Living Water Church of Nazarene on 1550 Market Street. On-site reservations will be from 1 to 4 p.m., and check-in will be at 8 p.m.

Father Joe's sent the following statement: