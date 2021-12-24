Inclement weather shelters open Christmas Eve as rain continues in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Housing Commission has activated several inclement weather shelters as rain continues throughout the county.

According to the commission, Father Joe’s Villages Shelter at 1501 Imperial Avenue can house up to 45 adults. An additional 10 beds are being made available for families with minor children or single women. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and has a check-out time of 5 a.m.

The commission also said the San Diego Rescue Mission at 120 Elm Street will open at 5:30 p.m. The shelter can house up to 10 adults.

On-and-off showers are expected to continue throughout the day Friday with highs along the coast topping out in the low 60s.

