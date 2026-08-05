Illegal cliff jumping continues at Sunset Cliffs despite hundreds of warnings and citations

SUNSET CLIFFS (KGTV)- Illegal cliff jumping at Sunset Cliffs has not stopped, even as San Diego police have issued over 300 warnings and 18 citations in the last week.

Police and lifeguards have warned that jumping into the ocean from anything above 5 feet is illegal. Authorities have increased patrols, targeting those who continue to ignore signs and warnings.

Al Bruton, a Sunset Cliffs resident of 35 years, said the problem has grown dramatically, fueled by social media.

"This used to be a place where locals would jump, and there was a crowd of 8 people. Now I've seen up to 1,000 people, and it's social media."

Bruton said viral videos of people jumping — along with footage of rescues — are drawing even more visitors to the area.

"Parking by my house, people are getting their towels, and they're coming down to jump while people are doing the sunset viewing. It's just out of control."

Lifeguards have been making public address announcements two to three times a day, but Bruton said the crowds return as soon as authorities leave.

"Lifeguards come out two to three times a day and do PA warnings, but as soon as whoever it is, whether it's police or lifeguards, as soon as they leave, everyone is right back."

The crackdown follows multiple dangerous rescues, including a teenager who was seriously injured after hitting the rocks. But neighbors say those incidents are not deterring jumpers.

"Ego gets in the way, so they try to outdo each other, and pretty soon they're trying to do single flips, and double flips, and backflips, all kinds of things that if you do it wrong, it's not going to come out with a good result."

Police say high-visibility enforcement will continue throughout the summer, with authorities continuing to write citations in an effort to prevent the next serious injury.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

