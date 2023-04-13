'If You Give a Child a Book' program donates millionth book

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After seven years of operation, the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign donated its millionth book to children in need.

The Scripps Howard Fund's campaign has helped children in need across the country receive their first books since its inception.

On Thursday, Smythe Elementary was the site of a celebration for that millionth donation. "Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea," the latest installment in Dav Pilkey's Dog Man series, was the book donated.

Thanks to a very generous donation from Pilkey, the millionth book won't go to an individual student, but rather all first through sixth grade students across the country who attend Title 1 schools that partner with the campaign.

Pilkey's donation is one of the largest ever to date for "If You Give a Child a Book."

Smythe Elementary School Principal Marlo Vasquez says the campaign helps spark a love for reading at a crucial age.

"It promotes literacy. I mean, just having access to books, having access to material that they are fond of, that they're interested in, is a game changer," Vasquez says.

Donations from Scripps stations' viewers, employees, retirees, family members and the E.W. Scripps Company make "If You Give a Child a Book" possible.

