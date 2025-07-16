ICE: Agent, officer attacked during arrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An immigration raid in Mission Bay turned into a violent confrontation Tuesday morning. Federal agents arrested five undocumented immigrants, one of whom they say is a member of a violent transnational criminal organization.

The incident unfolded Tuesday morning before 9 a.m. along east Mission Bay Drive. ICE released a statement Tuesday evening stating during one of the arrests, a member of the criminal organization Tren de Aragua resisted arrest.

Law enforcement says the person kicked a special agent in the chest and bit an officer in the forearm. Authorities were still able to arrest that individual and four other undocumented immigrants.

"And when I got, here they showed me a video where they were hitting him and they were slamming him against the ground and they were grabbing him very hard and he said to help him, to help him but obviously how do we help, how do we help, how do we help someone like that if they are the law, no," said the sister of the man detained.

Meanwhile, ICE released the following statement: "Let it be clear: physical assaults on federal officers will not be tolerated under any circumstances. These acts not only endanger the lives of law enforcement personnel, but they also undermine public safety and the rule of law. ICE remains steadfast in its mission to enforce federal immigration law with professionalism, accountability, and respect for the communities we serve."

The agency said it has presented charges for assault on a federal law enforcement officer to the US Attorney's Office.