Hundreds pack San Diego City Hall demanding reversal of proposed $11.8M arts and culture budget cuts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of people packed San Diego City Hall, demanding city leaders reverse proposed cuts to arts and culture funding.

More than 200 people signed up for public comment during the meeting, where Mayor Todd Gloria gave an update on the revised budget — but still left out funding for arts and culture.

Gloria's proposed budget would cut $11.8 million from arts and culture funding and effectively eliminate city grants that many organizations rely on.

Speakers addressed the mayor directly and questioned the city's priorities.

"If public safety is really your priority, then why eliminate or cut arts, recreation, and literary services? These are the vital elements of our social infrastructure, that which connects us to one another in all of our communities with empathy and care for one another," one speaker said.

Another speaker addressed Gloria by name.

"Todd, I see you, you know what I'm saying, you did the right thing by putting the money back, but now I need for everybody to do what they need to do for our community," the speaker said.

One attendee made clear what they believed the proposed cuts signal.

"The message is clear, no importance is placed on arts and culture for San Diego from the mayor's office," the speaker said.

John Highkin, co-founder of Fern Street Circus, also weighed in on the potential loss of funding.

"The funding that's so vital for all of us can be zeroed out is, I think it's just wrong," Highkin said.

Dennis Doan, a commissioner with Arts and Culture San Diego, warned of long-term consequences.

"We're talking about cultural erasure at the end of the day, it's going to start with that one program, that one kid that doesn't get to go to the art class every weekend, it's going to go to that one organization that doesn't have enough to survive and all the bigger institutions will go on as if nothing happened," Doan said.

Organizers say San Diego's arts and culture industry generates billions in tourism revenue each year and supports thousands of jobs. Speakers argued the programs targeted for cuts are central to the city's own economic strategy.

"These programs that are getting cut, Mayor Gloria, um, these are all the programs that generate revenue and bring in funding to our city nonstop. Like it's part of the city's own strategic plan to make this a cultural destination," one speaker said.

Advocates vowed to continue pushing for restored funding ahead of a final decision expected next month.

"We will continue to show up, speak out, and fight for our communities until we have truly equitable services and equitable funding for all youth and families," one speaker said.

City Council is expected to continue budget discussions over the next few days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

