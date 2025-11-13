Hundreds of Starbucks Baristas Nationally Walk Off Job for `Red Cup Rebellion'

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Some Southern California coffee aficionados may have had trouble taking advantage of Starbucks' popular Red Cup Day event today, with about 1,000 baristas in 40 cities nationally, including San Diego, walking off the job to call for a "fair union contract."

The baristas, represented by Starbucks Workers United, held the labor action -- dubbed the Red Cup Rebellion -- at 65 stores nationally, with the union calling it an "open-ended strike" prompted by the coffee giant "refusing to offer new proposals" to address demands such as higher wages, better staffing and alleged unfair labor practices.

"If Starbucks keeps stonewalling a fair contract and refusing to end union-busting, they'll see their business grind to a halt," Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United spokeswoman, said in a statement.

"No contract, no coffee is more than a tagline -- it's a pledge to interrupt Starbucks operations and profits until a fair union contract and an end to unfair labor practices are won.

"Starbucks knows where we stand. We've been clear and consistent on what baristas need to succeed: more take-home pay, better hours, resolving legal issues. Bring us new proposals that address these issues so we can finalize a contract. Until then, you'll see us and our allies on the picket line."

Union officials said the labor action could extend to as many as 550 unionized Starbucks locations nationally. Thursday's strike also impacted stores in Anaheim, Long Beach, Santa Clarita and Seal Beach.

The walkout occurred on Starbucks' Red Cup Day, in which customers who order select holiday beverages receive a free reusable red coffee cup.

Jaci Anderson, a Starbucks representative, told ABC News the company was "disappointed" in the union, noting that it "only represents around 4% of our partners." Anderson accused the union of failing to return to the bargaining table.

"When they're ready to come back, we're ready to talk," Anderson told ABC. "Any agreement needs to reflect the reality that Starbucks already offers the best job in retail, including more than $30 an hour on average in pay and benefits for hourly partners."

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.