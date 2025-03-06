How collecting rainwater can save you money and help the environment

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Rain has officially entered the region once again. Coastal communities are not expecting to receive more than an inch of rain through Friday, which might not sound like a lot, but it is when it comes to water conservation.

"We want to make sure it doesn't just go straight down into the ocean, into the drain," said Jessica Toth, Executive Director, Solana Center for Environmental Innovation. "We want to capture that so we can use it on our land.”

That passion for conservation is at the foundation of the environmental non-profit in Encinitas, which has been part of the community for 40 years.

“We've always been about educating the public about how to keep your resources from ending up discarded," Toth said.

She explained that rainwater runoff, if not addressed properly, can have harmful effects on the environment.

“There's a lot of pollutants that end up on our roads and such, and they can wash right into the oceans," Toth said.

Their solution? Rain barrels.

They started distributing them in 2017. Each one can hold up to 50 gallons of rainwater. Doing so can have many benefits, according to their website.

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation

“On a 1,000 square foot roof just an inch of rain would capture 650 gallons of water," Toth said. "People say, 'Well, we don't get that much rain.' But, in fact, if it only rains one inch, you know, you've got a big tank-worth to irrigate your property with.”

As for how that rainwater can translate to saving you money, and helping the environment, Toth said, “Instead of turning on the tap, where that water has been pumped to your house, using electricity, you’re actually just using the water that’s here. So, you’re saving electricity, which there’s a cost in your home, but it also translates into greenhouse gases because that electricity causes greenhouse gas emissions when it’s being used.”

When it comes to rainwater collection, a little goes a long way. Until the rain comes back another day.

Toth said you can purchase the rain barrels for $129. However, there is a rebate from the San Diego County Water Authority for $30 off, and if you're a City of San Diego resident, there's an even further discount.

