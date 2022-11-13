Horse collapses, dies at Del Mar Racetrack

DEL MAR (CNS) - A racehorse collapsed and died at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on opening day of the track's fall season.

"The 5-year-old gelding Kazuhiko collapsed and died while walking back to the barn after the 5th race at Del Mar ... a sudden death," Mike Marten, spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, told City News Service.

The death took place Friday, as the track kicked off its 13-date fall season.

Kazuhiko had 13 career races and one first-place finish, a win in a claiming race at Santa Anita on Sept. 30. He was owned by David A. Bernsen, LLC and William Dan Hudock. His trainer was Peter Eurton and his jockey was Edwin Maldonado.

Del Mar's fall racing season runs until Dec. 4. The track is open Friday through Sunday, plus Thanksgiving Day through Saturday.

The track did not have a race-related fatality during its 31-day summer season, though two horses died from training injuries and two more from other causes.

