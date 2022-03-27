Homicide investigation prompts road closure in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating a homicide in North Park Saturday evening.

According to the department, El Cajon Boulevard between Louisiana Street and Arizona Street is closed due to the investigation.

Texas Street is also closed between Meade Avenue and Howard Avenue. “This road closure is expected for several hours,” the department said.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the homicide are unclear.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

