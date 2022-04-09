Homeless man beaten to death in Grant Hill identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A homeless man police say was beaten in Grant Hill Tuesday night has died.

According to San Diego Police, 32-year-old Zechariah Turner died at a hospital Thursday.

Police were called to the 2800 block of L Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a man “hitting a person in a sleeping bag with a three-foot piece of wood.”

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the basketball court covered with a blanket.

The suspect, identified as Rashi Foster, 37, was arrested later Tuesday night on the 2400 block of Imperial Avenue. Foster is also homeless, according to police.

Foster was booked into jail for attempted murder. “Detectives are working to change the charge from attempted murder to murder,” police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.