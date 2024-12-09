Holiday tradition continues at Ronald McDonald House

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The spirit of giving was alive and well at the Ronald McDonald House on Sunday, as volunteers arrived with large donations of gifts and toys, ensuring that children and their families had a very merry Christmas.

Members of the Triton Ruck Club walked 30 minutes from the Kearny Mesa Recreation Center and brought joy and cheer to the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

Among the families receiving support are Leo Duenas and his 15-year-old son, Leon, who traveled from Saipan and stayed at the Ronald McDonald House for two years. The organization provides families with a place to stay, meals, and emotional support while their children receive medical care. Leon is currently undergoing treatment for leukemia.

“The first year, I missed home… I wanted to go back early,” Leon Duenas told 10News. However, the family has since found comfort in the Ronald McDonald House. “We still have Christmas here, and it’s very welcoming,” Leon said.

Since their first Christmas at the house, Leo Duenas couldn't believe the kindness from the community.

“It was just very touching. We were surprised when we saw where they put all the donations, like the toys that they were giving to the guests," he recalled. "We never have this kind of stuff back home."

Those wishing to support families during the holiday season are encouraged to visit the Ronald McDonald House website.

