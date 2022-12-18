Hit-and-run crash in Cortez injures pedestrian

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian was injured in the Cortez neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on the 1600 block of 2nd Ave. a little before 10 a.m. A 2013 Hyundai sedan was traveling south on the road when the pedestrian stepped in front of it "for unknown reasons" and was hit by the car, police say.

SDPD says the Hyundai left the scene of the crash and continued to head south on 2nd Ave. before entering the I-5 south freeway.

First responders took the pedestrian to a hospital in the area, where he received treatment for a fractured left clavicle and multiple facial fractures, the press release says.

"The injuries were determined to be non-life threatening," SDPD says.

SDPD's traffic division investigators responded to the scene. Police say they later found the Hyundai's driver and questioned and released him. Alcohol was not a factor in this crash, investigators say.