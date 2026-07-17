Hillcrest businesses boost security and staffing ahead of Pride Weekend crowds

HILLCREST (KGTV) Thousands of people are expected to fill Hillcrest this Pride Weekend, and businesses are taking extra steps to keep customers safe.

From hiring additional security to increasing staff for crowd control, many businesses are preparing for one of San Diego's biggest events of the year.

Big Mike, a bartender at The Brass Rail, said the bar has been coordinating directly with law enforcement ahead of the weekend.

"Our staff, we've hired a lot of security, also we have a good connection with the police department and the chief, we've been talking with them and making sure that if we need to get a hold of them, how do we do it fast to make sure we're secure," Big Mike said.

Natalie Starr of the Hillcrest Business Association said visitors should also come prepared.

"If you are coming out to celebrate here in Hillcrest, make sure you have a clear bag or a small clutch no bigger than a fanny pack. This is the busiest weekend, so every single bar and nightclub hires more staff for crowd control as well as increases security," Starr said.

The San Diego Police Department has warned that large gatherings may increase the risk of theft or crimes against people, and is asking attendees to stay aware of their surroundings.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl encouraged the public to speak up if they notice anything concerning.

"We want to make sure that everyone is there to have a good time and that that's exactly how things go we encourage people that if they see something, say something to one of the police officers out there," Wahl said.

Businesses say the goal is straightforward — to make sure people can celebrate while feeling safe.

"The fact that we're able to do this, be able to come together like we are celebrating our diversity, our equality, and we're still fighting for it," Big Mike said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

