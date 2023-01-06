High surf warning forces city officials to close Ocean Beach Pier

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While the worst of the rain appeared to be over Thursday afternoon, the big weather story is now the high surf. The Ocean Beach Pier was battered by choppy waters, bringing San Diegans out to watch.

Nicholas Toomey was determined to get outside to see the storm.

"12 years living here, and I've never seen it like this. It's so incredible," said Toomey. "It's a rarity in San Diego to see the waves crashing like this. Mother Nature doing its thing. It's awesome."

Lifeguards boosted their staffing and closed the pier this morning as waves threaten to flood parts of the coast.

Kylie Hastings is a native San Diegan. She couldn't miss the chance to catch a wave from a distance.

"Think it's super fun and it's something to do. It's a rainy day and you're probably locked up, so it's fun to be outside," said Hastings. "I love coming to OB on a normal day, and it's crazy to see them hitting the top of the pier like that! Not normal."

This comes as the decades-old pier sustained heavy damage from recent winter storms. In Oct. 2022, the San Diego City Council took a first step towards replacing the pier, approving an $8 million contract to begin planning.

Construction could start in three years, changing a beloved local landmark.

"I hope they don't take it away. I love the pier," said Hastings. "It's our little gem here in OB, and I've had it as long as I can remember."

A high surf warning and coastal flooding advisory will remain in effect for coastal communities until 6 p.m. Friday.