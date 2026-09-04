High surf and rip currents create dangerous conditions at San Diego beaches this Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- San Diego lifeguards are on high alert this Labor Day weekend as high surf and strong rip currents create dangerous conditions along the coast.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials warn that the biggest risk isn't just the size of the waves — it's the rip currents that aren't always visible.

Candace Hadley, public information officer for San Diego Fire-Rescue and Lifeguards, said the department has already had an exceptionally busy summer.

"Our lifeguards have performed about 5,500 rescues since June, and typically in an average year you have about 7,000 to 8,000 rescues, so it's been a very busy summer," Hadley said.

This Labor Day weekend marks the last weekend of full summer staffing for lifeguards. Officials are urging beachgoers to check in before getting in the water.

"Check in with a lifeguard, they'll tell you the safest place to swim, you can learn about conditions in the area specifically, and make sure you know what to do if you get caught in a rip current," Hadley said.

Surfers are also taking the conditions seriously. Damien Manzino, a surfer at one of the San Diego beaches, said the incoming swell brings excitement — but also responsibility.

"I think everyone gets a little excited when they know some surf is coming. I think making sure all your gear is ready and that you're in shape, and yeah, get out here and have some fun," Manzino said.

Manzino also offered a word of caution to anyone heading into the water.

"The ocean is very unforgiving; it doesn't care if you're tired or if you're exhausted, it's going to keep going, so I think once you start feeling a little fatigue, I think it's time to come out and take a break," Manzino said.

Whether swimming or surfing, officials say beachgoers should know their limits and stay aware of conditions throughout the holiday weekend.

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