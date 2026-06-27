High-speed pursuit in Coronado ends in crash, arrest

CORONADO, Calif. (CNS) — Coronado Police arrested a motorist early Saturday morning after allegedly leading police on a high-speed pursuit and crashing into a traffic signal pole.

A patrol officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle in the area of First Street and Alameda Boulevard shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a social media post from the Coronado Police Department.

The vehicle fled from the area near North Island Naval Air Station, prompting a short pursuit, police said.

"Due to the suspect's high, and reckless speeds, the officer was unable to safely keep pace with the vehicle," according to the post. "The vehicle collided with the center median and traffic signal poles at the intersection of 1st Street and Orange Avenue."

The officer arrived shortly after the collision, saw the driver flee the scene on foot and quickly took the suspect into custody in the 1100 block of Second Street, police said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, officers established a perimeter and, with the assistance of the San Diego Police Department's ABLE (Airborne Law Enforcement) helicopter, searched the area for any additional occupants who may have been involved," the Facebook post said.

No one else was located. The driver was booked on suspicion of multiple charges. The possible role of drugs and/or alcohol in the collision remained under investigation, according to police.

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