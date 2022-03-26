High-speed chase spanning multiple counties ends in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A chase that spanned several Southern California counties ended in San Diego Friday night.

KABC reported that the high-speed chase began in Orange County around 8 p.m.

According to KABC, someone inside the SUV was seen throwing what appeared to be catalytic converter parts onto the road.

The driver led CHP and several other law enforcement agencies on a pursuit that ended along northbound I-15 near Camino del Norte where three people got out of the white Chevrolet Tahoe and fled on foot.

Three people, two women and one man, were seen being taken into custody shortly after the chase ended.